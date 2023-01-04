Salvation Army Goal Surpassed

Residents and shoppers in Bond County were very giving in the 2022 Bond County Salvation Army fundraising campaign.

Jeff Hasenmyer, treasurer of the chapter, reported Tuesday morning that $40,067.67 had been collected.

A large part of that total comes from the bell ringing campaign. Mary Young, coordinator of the bell ringing program, said local residents were big supporters once again. She said the results were remarkable and went well past the goal of $30,000. Young said the Bond County community is so giving and generous. She said Hasenmyer says the people he reports to in St. Louis give Bond County all kinds of praise.

Mary said she appreciates the more than 750 volunteers who rang the Salvation Army bells.

Several individuals rang the bell more than once.

Donations can still be submitted to the local chapter. They can be sent to Hasenmyer at the Bradford National Bank main facility in Greenville or dropped off there.

As in recent years, an anonymous resident provided $300 to recognize three bell ringers with $100 awards. This money was not a part of the campaign donations.

The winners were Cory Elam, Mary Koontz and Jasper Eiskamp.