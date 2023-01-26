Sentenced On Substance Related Offences

Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses

She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The defendant was also given five years for controlled substance trafficking with a cellular device, and 30 months in state prison for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

As part of the plea agreement, State’s Attorney Dora Mann dismissed four other charges against Morgan.

Mann said on November 17 of last year, a search warrant was executed by the Bond County High Risk Team at Morgan’s Greenville residence.

The state’s attorney advised Morgan was detained without incident, then turned over to the Greenville Police Department. Officers recovered several illicit items in the residence including capsules of fentanyl and controlled substances, according to Mann.

In an unrelated case, Morgan also pled guilty this month to forgery, which stemmed from an April of 2022 incident. She was sentenced to three years in the IDOC, which will be served concurrently with the term Morgan received on the controlled substance trafficking charge.