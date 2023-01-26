Several Announcements At Recent Chamber Meeting

Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce meeting was held Tuesday morning with several items mentioned.

It was announced the Bond County CEO class will hold its trade show on Wednesday, May 3. A location for it has not been set.

At the show, students will sell items from their own businesses.

Double J Doggie Play N Stay hopes to break ground in the next two months for a fourth location in Highland.

Custom Wrenches of Greenville has obtained a second location. It has purchased Keith’s Automotive Center in Highland, which will continue to be known as Keith’s at this time.

Greenville University President Suzanne Davis said the new equestrian program will begin this fall and about a dozen new students will be coming to GU for it.

Chance Vohlken, president of the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation said the foundation’s annual gala is scheduled for March 25.

Cary Holman, president of the Bond County Historical Society, reported donations of historical items continue to come in. He believes later this year one of them, a 1949 television, which Holman said is unlike any TV most people have ever seen, will probably go on display in the Bond County Museum.