Special Library Events In January

The Greenville Public Library has some special events coming up.

Friday, January 13 is Rubber Duck Day. The first 25 patrons checking out materials that day can take home a rubber duck.

National Popcorn Day will be observed at the library on Thursday, January 19. Check out materials at the library and receive a bag of microwave popcorn.

During January, the library is observing National Slow Cooking Month.

For every book read this month, the reader can fill out a slip at the library. The more books you read, the more slips you will have.

The final day is January 31. After that, two slips will be drawn and those individuals will receive a two-quart crock pot.

No purchase is necessary to be involved in any of these library activities.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.