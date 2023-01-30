Storm Spotter Training February 7

Bond County area residents are invited to a National Weather Service storm spotter training session next month.

It will be Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third floor of The Smart Center in downtown Greenville. An elevator is available to reach the third floor.

A representative of the National Weather Service will conduct the training. It is free and open to the public.

Those attending will learn the science behind tornadoes and other types of severe weather. The session will be interactive, aimed at teaching about weather and how citizens can help the National Weather Service.