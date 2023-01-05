Unit 2 Superintendent On School Safety

School safety remains a priority in all school districts and private schools throughout the nation.

When incidents occur at schools in the nation, the public wonders about what is being done at their local schools.

In Bond County Community Unit 2, the safety of students and staff has been a focus for many years. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the number one goal is to make schools safe and secure. Covid diverted the focus for a few years, with remote learning, to distancing, hand hygiene, etc. Now that school is completely back to in-person learning, the district has been focused on reevaluating emergency plans and training staff. Olson said working with local law enforcement is very important.

The Unit 2 safety training also involves teachers and other staff members.

On Wednesday, an in-school training safety session was conducted at the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 schools by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department with administrators and staff.

This Sunday’s Public Affairs Program, after the WGEL noon news, will present Superintendent Olson speaking more about school safety.