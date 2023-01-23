Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education, personnel matters were addressed after an executive session.

The board tabled the approval of the evaluation and updated contract for Superintendent Dr. Wes Olson. Those items will be on the February meeting agenda.

Board members accepted the resignation of Hannah Dorries as a pre-kindergarten paraprofessional.

The board hired Kolin Dothager as a special education teacher at the high school and Greenville Junior High, and Julia Brooks as a special education teacher at the high school. Both were approved retroactive to January 5, and the assignments are for the remainder of this school year.

Martin Pruitt was hired as a school bus driver.