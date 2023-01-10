Unit Two Committee Meetings Wednesday

Committees of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday.

The Policy and Curriculum Committee meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the high school library.

The agenda includes a review of policies, proposed course additions and changes at the high school, and discussion of having a student resource officer.

The Facilities and Transportation Committee, and the Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the library.

Topics include a new bus route, an update on the auxiliary gym project, the state of the district report and a student resource officer discussion.