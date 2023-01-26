Unit Two Releases State Of District Report

Bond County Community Unit 2 has released its State of the District Report for 2023.

Superintendent Wes Olson advised the school board the district finances have improved since 2017-18.

He urges citizens to look at the report on the Unit 2 website. He said this presentation is an opportunity to have dialog with families and engage with the community, specifically about financial matters.

Olson pointed out that in 2017-2018 the district was in dire financial shape and they’ve come a long way since then. He also believes the district is in better shape when it comes to academics and overall curricular perspective as well. Olson said the strong administration and teachers have done a great job of utilizing recent challenges to get stronger and better. He said he’s proud of the district’s work on the curricular side.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The report includes financial details such as income and expenses and the budget, plus strategic goals, student demographics, tax information, and a review of state and federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Superintended Olson concluded that the state of the Unit 2 school district at this time is strong, as it continues to allocate resources to meet the needs of the students.