Whitetails Unlimited Sponsors Hunter Safety Instructors Training

On Saturday, January 21, the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited sponsored an IDNR Policies and Procedures Instructors Meeting. This event was held at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville.

The purpose of this event was for a review for current and beginning Hunter Safety Education instructors dealing with protocols and new policies on Hunter Education Instruction.

Twenty six instructors attended from five counties. Lunch was provided and served to all in attendance and the VFW Hall rental was paid for by the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited.