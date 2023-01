Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City has announced the location of a new office, and a new telephone number.

The office is at 152 South Church Street in Louisville.

The new district telephone number is 618-665-4109.

Residents can connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com.

Wilhour represents the new 110th District, which includes all or portions of Bond, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery and Richland counties.