Woman Attacked At Home On Durley Street

On Wednesday, January 11, around 10 PM, Greenville Police responded to the 900 block of Durley Street for a report that a woman was attacked. Upon arrival, the victim said she had just returned to her residence, when she was confronted by a male subject, after exiting her car, inside the garage. There was a brief altercation in the garage, but the suspect eventually ran away. The woman did not report any injuries. The intentions of the suspect are unknown. Officers obtained evidence at the scene. The case is pending but there is a suspect. At this time, it is not believed to be a random attack.

Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece said, “We want to remind citizens to keep doors locked, even if you are at home. Surveillance cameras can help police during investigations. If you are a resident or business in Greenville, and have cameras, you can call the Greenville Police Department to be added to a camera list that is maintained.”

If you have any further information about this incident, please call Detective Hill at the Greenville Police Department, 664-2131.