The Greenville Public Library will have a minty day on Tuesday, February 21.

Library Director Jo Keillor tells us the library will be celebrating National Chocolate Mint Day that day and everyone who visits will receive a free chocolate mint.

The library is open Tuesdays from 10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.