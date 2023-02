ACE/WYSE Competition Held In Nashville

The annual Academic Challenge Event was held at Nashville High School on February 1, 2023. The Academic Challenge Event (ACES) is a state-wide competition where students take two 40-minute multiple choice tests on a variety of topics in the fields of Engineering and Science. Students are then graded and scored individually and as a team. Sectionals for ACES will be held on March 3 at Southwestern Illinois College.

Christ Our Rock

Front Row (L to R): Samantha Zimmermann, Chloe Carter, Katy Crocker, Sarah McKowen, Audrey Lueking, Kylie Leffler, Reagan Pingsterhaus. Back Row (L to R): Colton Oelze, Rhett Runge, Ethan Peltes, Myles Pryor, Parker Boehne, Alexis Livesay.

Wesclin

Front Row: Kollin Monical, Kade Radloff, Mei-Li Hunt, Aisley Toennies, Avery Huffman, Kendall Bernreuter. Second Row: Tommy Gravitt, Kaleb Monical, Cole Gruenke, Hayden Hoerchler, Colby Buckles, Evan Wessel, Mason Nordike.

Mulberry Grove

From left to right in the photo are as follows: Coach Amanda Kuhlman, Elly Hall, Addison Hebenstreit, Shawnee Tedrick, Megan Schewe, Azel Erck, Lily Bourgeois, and Amanda File.

Okawville

Front row: Aubrey Krieger, Kate Borrenpohl, Claire Dulle, Caleigh Friedrich, Hannah Miller, Samantha Friess, Annie Culli, Kylie Buehler, Sidney Charles. Second row: Jenna Hackstadt, Bella Welch, Cameron Radford, Jared Juenger, Aidan Anderson, Joseph Jansen, Calvin Maynard, Grant Schleifer, Nora Wood, Lydia Luechtefeld.

Salem

1st row: Reagan Troutt, Finley Puricelli, Alyssa Paul, Daniyal Islam, Ashlyn Carson, Faith Smith, Areesa Eisenhauer. 2nd row: Lauren Burge, Nic Lowery, Brady Crane, Alex Wilzbach, Jacob Ware, Isaac Williams, Chandler Sill.

Nashville

Front Row:Claire Greten, Sarah Hentges, Ethan San Juan, Calvin Endres, Lexi Welte, Lauren Rapp, Jaylin Stofferahn, Chloe Maschhoff, Paityn Matecki. Middle row, from left: Keeley Hug, Brady Meyer, Kade Kasban, Emma Williamson, Hope Liszewski, Paige, Greten, Jill Kuhl, Valerie Combs, Daci Finke, Emma Eberhart, Collin Rolf, Noah Frederking. Back Row, from left: Brady Stein, Reese Varel, Garrett Williamson, Harrison Zgonina, Carson Cook, Thomas Wojtowicz, Cameron Warnick.

Breese Central

Front row (left to right): Christiana Durbin, Sydney Klemish, Haley Huelsmann, Lauren Jeffries, Jordan VanNess, Autumn Sigler, Romayne Tebbe. Middle row (left to right): Olivia Clark, Rainer Bretz, Christopher Richter, Eleanor Bowen, Dalila Bijarro, Jillian Krack, Piper Kujawa, Sophia Bretz, Xabin Zabaljauregui, Jensen Tebbe. Back row (left to right): Sophia Kennett, Andrew Jansen, Mason Shubert, John Koerkenmeier, Joe Cirrincione, Henry Toennies, Grant Creek

Woodlawn

Left to right in the photo are: Dayne Pollard, Daylon Pollard, Gracie Lowery, Amelia Neabuhr, Kodie VanEycke, Joey Metcalf, Heath Ellis, Carson Burkett, Briley Kirgan, and Benton Garner.