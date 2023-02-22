Additional Charges Filed Regarding GU Threats

Additional charges were filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann on Tuesday related to written threats of violence at Greenville University last week.

Deyondri M. Joy, age 21, of Centralia, Illinois now faces two Class X charges of making a terrorist threat, plus two Class 1 felony charges of falsely making a terrorist threat.

The first two charges of making a terrorist threat and falsely making a threat were filed last Friday, alleging the incidents occurred on February 14. They indicated written notes were discovered on the GU campus, alleging the writer would kill every black person on the campus beginning at 5 p.m. February 14.

The new charges indicate another note was found February 15. They allege the note stated the writer would kill all football players and black people on the GU campus, starting with a particular named individual, beginning at 6 p.m. the next day.

When the first note was found, the Greenville Police Department and Bond Country Sheriff’s Department responded to the campus and took actions to assure the safety of students and staff.

Both notes were discovered in the same student dormitory.

State’s Attorney Mann told WGEL Joy was recently a student at Greenville University.