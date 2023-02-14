Ag In Classroom Receives Grant

A partnership between the Bond County Farm Bureau and the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District has led to the receipt of a $1,000 White-Reinhart Grant.

They were the only Illinois applicants to receive one of the 10 grants awarded nation-wide by the American Farm Bureau Foundation. The Bond County Ag In The Classroom will use the funds.

Grants were awarded in support of education programs for grades kindergarten through 12 to create new ag programs or expand existing programs.

Emily Hartmann, coordinator of the Bond County Ag In The Classroom, said the grant money is being used to add a poultry unit for elementary students at Greenville, Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove schools. Two incubators have been purchased, along with other equipment, to teach students about the life cycle of a chicken by hatching chicks.

Students will observe eggs through the incubation process, as well as read books and do other educational activities.