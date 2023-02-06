Amy Tebbe Promoted To Lending Officer At BNB

Bradford National Bank has announced that Amy Tebbe will serve as a lending officer at the banks’ Greenville location. The announcement was made by bank President Michael Ennen.

Tebbe is a 2008 graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and a 2012 graduate of SIU Carbondale with a degree in Agri Business Economics.

Ennen said, “We are excited to add Amy to our experienced consumer lending team. She is very knowledgeable and will be able to assist new and existing customers with their lending needs.”

She will primarily work in consumer lending assisting residents with residential real estate and personal loans. She will also be able to assist first time home buyers as well.

“Bradford National Bank has always been special to me.” Tebbe said. “I am honored to be able to serve customers in and around Bond County.”

Tebbe lives in St. Rose with her family.