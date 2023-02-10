Annual Bond Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released a report of for the 2022 year.

There were 119 dogs and 115 cats impounded at the shelter last year.

89 dogs and nine cats were returned to owners. Nine dogs and 45 cats were released to other Illinois-licensed shelter.

Five dogs and nine cats were adopted out of the shelter.

Twenty-three dogs and 97 cats were euthanized last year.

There were 14 incidents reported to animal control of animals biting humans.

14 wild animals were caught during the year: six raccoons, five bats and three opossums.

Bond County and the City of Greenville provide funding to operate the animal shelter and pay the animal control officer.