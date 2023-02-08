Anti-Violence Walk In Greenville Friday

Relatives of a Greenville woman shot and killed on February 10, 2022 are having a walk in memory of her on the one-year anniversary.

The memorial walk is for Laquita Betts Sullivan, who was 37 years of age at the time of the incident.

The walk will be a peaceful protest against gun violence starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 10. It will begin at the downtown square, go east on South Street to where the shooting occurred, then go to the College Avenue area, and back to the square.

Organizers of the walk are promoting the message, “Love Is So Much Stronger Than Hate!”