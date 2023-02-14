Area Districts Respond To Rural MG Fire

Several area fire districts were dispatched to a structure fire just north of Mulberry Grove in Fayette County Monday just after 1 PM.

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District responded and received mutual aid from Greenville and Keyesport firefighters and RuralMed EMS personnel. Smithboro provided mutual aid in the form of a tanker.

Upon their arrival, crews found a two-story log cabin type residential structure that was fully engulfed in fire.

The cause of the fire is unconfirmed but suspected to be an electrical issue.

Approximately 20 firefighters were on-scene for about three hours with no injuries.