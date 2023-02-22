Bond County Man Charged With Attempt Murder

An incident at a house in rural Pierron early Sunday morning has led to a Bond County man being charged with attempted first degree murder.

Austin R. Davis, age 24, of 475 Illinois Rt. 143, between Millersburg and Pierron, faces the Class X charge. It’s alleged on Sunday Davis, with the intent to kill a female, attempted to confine her in a burning residence.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL that at 3:16 a.m. Sunday his department received a call from the woman regarding an alleged domestic dispute that was underway.

Deputies began to drive to the scene and before arriving, the department was told by the woman that Davis had allegedly attempted to set fire to his house while she was inside. With the home burning, the female was able to escape through a window.

Leitschuh reported by the time his officers arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and Davis was nowhere to be found.

Not knowing if Davis was inside, deputies waited until the fire was out to search the building, but no one was there. The Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District responded to the fire and Pocahontas-Old Ripley District EMS personnel were sent to the scene.

Sheriff Leitschuh said a search of the area began, then at 7:18 a.m. the department received a call from a nearby farmer that a man was in his shed.

Officers responded to that location, found Davis and took him into custody.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Davis faces charges of aggravated arson, also a Class X offense, two Class 4 felony charges of domestic battery, enhanced offense and aggravated cruelty, plus a misdemeanor of resisting a peace officer.

The domestic battery charge alleges the defendant struck the female in the head with his fist, after being previously convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a 2022 Bond County case.

The aggravated cruelty charge stems from the report a poodle dog was allegedly inside the home that burned and died.

Davis is being held in the Bond County Jail on $1 million cash bond.