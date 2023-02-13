Bond County SWCD Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship

Dr. Harold W. Gehrig believed in service. He spent his life serving others through his work as a veterinarian, through his church, and through his many hours as a livestock and crop producer.

To commemorate Dr. Gehrig’s dedication to service, the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District and Bond County Agriculture in the classroom programs offer the Dr. Harold W. Gehrig Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is for students currently enrolled in college that are majoring in agriculture, natural resources, or veterinary medicine.

Applicants must have graduated from Greenville or Mulberry Grove High School. Current high school seniors are not eligible.

Applications are due by March 1, and must be submitted electronically. Visit www.bondswcd.org to complete the application online. Immediate family members of employees or Bond Co. SWCD directors are not eligible.