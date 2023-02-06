Both GJHS Scholar Bowl Teams Finish In Top 8

The two scholar bowl teams at Greenville Junior High School competed Saturday in the Mater Dei Scholastic Bowl Tournament.

Both squads finished in the top eight, out of 25 teams, after pool play.

The Greenville A team won all four of its pool games, recording wins over All Saints Academy of Breese, St. James of Millstadt, Nashville, and St. Rose.

Greenville’s B squad was 3-1 in pool play, winning over O’Fallon Fulton, Carlyle, and St. Mary’s of Mt. Vernon, and losing to Queen of Peace from Quincy.

The top eight teams out of the five pools advanced to the championship round. Based on wins and points, Greenville A was seeded second and Greenville B eighth.

In the quarterfinals, Greenville A came up short against All Saints Academy, 85-70. Team B lost to the number one seeded O’Fallon Fulton top team 135-85.

In the five games played, Eli Ennen led the Jays with 16 toss-ups, followed by Jonas Busby with 15, Carston Plant with 10, and Eli Sears and Lucas Wall with seven apiece.

Three Jays were named to the all-tournament team, based on toss-ups answered in pool play. Eli Ennen, Jonas Busby and Carston Plant were presented medals for their outstanding play.

In addition to the scholar bowl students previously mentioned, other team members include Wynn Wilson, Kilian Horihan, Jensen Cartwright, Ava File, Kellan Boudouris, Selah Field, Christian Swalley, Colton Walker, and Jaxon Mathenia.

Susan Corbus is head coach and she is assisted by Jared Busby.