Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure

The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being performed will increase the longevity of the structure and is expected to last through mid-May.

Many visitors use the existing Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities. During the period of construction, visitors must use the East and West Spillway parking lots if they would like to enjoy the Kaskaskia River Trail for walking, running, or biking. Visitors should also consider using the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail located around the lake and through the City of Carlyle. Eldon Hazlet State Park and Dam West Recreation Area also contain nature trails for public use. Maps can be found at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Carlyle-Lake/.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.