Celebrate Valentine’s Day With The Greenville Public Library

If you like the Greenville Public Library, plan to visit there on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us the 14th is also Library Lover’s Day. Anyone who checks out material from the library can pull a slip from the basket to see if you might win a book from their stash.

The library is open Tuesdays from 10 to 11:50 a.m., and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to participate, just check out library materials. For more information, call the library at 664-3115.