Chamber Accepting Turley Award Nominations

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Gerald Turley Memorial Award.

The honor was created in 1994 to recognize an outstanding Greenville citizen for personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation and community leadership to promote the success of Greenville.

Nominations should include a detailed biography of why the individual qualifies for the award, with an emphasis on the areas listed in the criteria. Those who have been nominated before, but not selected, may be nominated again. The deadline for nominations is March 15.

A special committee of the Chamber of Commerce will select the recipient.

Nominations can be emailed to greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com or by sending it to Greenville Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 283, Greenville, Illinois 62246.