City Manager Provides Update On Downtown Plaza

A special downtown plaza is still in the works for Greenville.

It is to be constructed on North Second Street, between College and Beaumont avenues.

At a recent Greenville Chamber of Commerce event, Greenville City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp provided an update on the status of the project. She said the city was awarded a grant for the project and the city has some great ideas for what it might look like. Hollenkamp also noted there are additional proposals on the way. She said there will be a stage, visitor’s center, a play area for kids, and a bathroom area. The city manager reported the former courthouse annex building may become the stage area, which would mean that building could come down.

Last August, the city received notification it had been awarded a $1.9 million state grant for the downtown public plaza and visitor center. The money comes from the Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital Program.