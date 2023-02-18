City & Unit Two Discussing School Resource Officer

Bond County Community Unit 2 and the City of Greenville are in discussions about creating a position of School Resource Officer (SRO).

An SRO would be in at least one of the Unit 2 attendance centers, including Pocahontas, each school day.

Student resource officers can fill the role of law enforcement in the schools, plus informal mentoring and counseling.

Bobby Koontz, Unit 2’s executive director of business operations, said he has been working with Police Chief Stefan Neece. He said the chief is passionate about the project and they’ve collected information from other school districts that have SROs and how their agreements work with their local municipality and/or police. Koontz said he and the chief have been brainstorming to see how the program would best fit our area.

Koontz said the district might pay about two-thirds of the officer’s salary, but that has not been finalized. Unit 2 could cover the costs with tort and risk management funds.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told the city council that a proposal would be presented to the council soon.

Koontz said only one policeman would be trained as the SRO, and he or she would have to be deputized in order to be at Pocahontas School.