The annual Clinton County Spring Fish Sale is underway.

The deadline to submit orders for Triploid Grass Carp is Thursday, March 2. The deadline to submit all other orders and payments is Thursday, March 9.

Fish sale pickup will be Thursday, March 16, at Noon behind the Breese USDA building. Please do NOT show up prior to 11:45 AM.

For more, including the order form, visit the Clinton County Soil & Water Conservation District on Facebook.