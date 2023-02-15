Cornstubble Sentenced to IDOC

A Mulberry Grove woman was sentenced earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court to time in state prison.

Tabatha A. Cornstubble, age 33, was given 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a 2021 felony charge for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. A fine and assessments were revoked.

She had previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced. That sentence included probation, and a petition to revoke probation was then filed in September of 2021, alleging another offense.

Cornstubble admitted to the allegations in the petition to revoke.

On the prison term, she receives about 27 day’s credit for time served in the Bond County jail. Once the IDOC time is completed, Cornstubble will be on mandatory supervised release for six months.