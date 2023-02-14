Correctional Center Program Graduates At KC

A special ceremony was held February 3 at the Centralia Correctional Center to award Kaskaskia College certificates to 39 graduates at the center.

54 vocational certificates were earned by the 39 students. Certificates are for culinary, warehousing and distribution, and construction operations.

For several years, KC and the Illinois Department of Corrections have partnered at the Centralia Correctional Center to offer face-to-face instruction at the medium-security facility.

This was the first graduation ceremony since the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

Several KC administrators and faculty members attended, in addition to KC Board Chairman Bill Hawley, who complimented the graduates for their dedication to improving themselves through education.

Three former graduates spoke to the group about how the certificate programs gave them the opportunity to “reinvent” themselves and gain dedication to a profession.

All graduates completed the same requirements as those who attend in person at Kaskaskia College.

The college plans to a start heating, venting and air conditioning program at the prison soon.