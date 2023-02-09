County Board Approves Business Grant Program

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Bond County Board approved the creation of a grant program to help new businesses in the county.

The program is being funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

To qualify, a business must have started on or after January 1, 2023. The deadline for applications was set by the board at June 1 or until funds are expended.

Grants are intended to assist new businesses with capital outlay and start-up costs. The maximum grant amount is $25,000. The amount awarded will be based on funds available and business need.

A total of $125,000 is available for grants.

To be eligible, a business must be within the boundaries of Bond County and must be legally capable of entering into a binding contact.

Businesses receiving grants must remain open for one year following the grant award.

Only one grant will be awarded per entity or person.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said grant applications are being accepted now. Applications will be reviewed by the county board and treasurer to assure eligibility, and must receive a majority “yes” vote.

The grant application will be placed on the Bond County treasurer’s website at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer. More information is available by calling 664-0618.