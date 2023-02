Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert is warning local veterans of a company that is offering to provide them copies of their military discharge papers for $100 or more.

Sybert wants veterans to know copies can be obtained at her office for no charge. She said those forms are free for veterans in the state of Illinois. A certified copy can be picked up in her office.

For more information or questions, call the Bond County clerk’s office at 664-0449.