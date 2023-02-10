County Solar Ordinance Needs Amended

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, Zoning Administrator Brad Criner advised that the county needs to amend its ordinance to comply with recently-signed state legislation pertaining to commercial wind and solar farms.

Criner said the state is giving counties until May 27 to update ordinances. He said the changes will affect a lot of the ordinance. He suggested the Board of Appeals review the solar farm section of the county ordinance. He said they’ll need to make sure they’re aligned with the new requirements.

Click below to hear more:

The Illinois Association of County Board Members has provided its opinion of the bill. The organization feels the legislation curtails a county’s authority over commercial wind and solar facilities and changes county’s abilities to regulate the standards and siting requirements.

The Bond County Zoning Board and Criner will discuss the necessary amendments to the county’s ordinance and make recommendations to the county board.