DeMoulin Museum On “Small Town Big Deal” This Weekend

On June 6 and 7 of last year, Jann Carl and Rodney K. Miller were in Greenville, visiting the DeMoulin Museum and DeMoulin Brothers factory to film segments for their television show “Small Town Big Deal.”

It has been learned the show will air soon.

The program will be broadcast on the St. Louis stations KTVI at 4:30 a.m. and KPLR at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 26.

The show will also appear on the national RFD Network at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 and 1 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

“Small Town Big Deal” is a 30-minute program seen on television stations in 45 states.