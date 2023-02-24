Effingham County Accident Claims Life Of Twelve Year Old

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 12 year old girl from Texas Friday at 9:13 AM in Effingham County.

The vehicle was driven by 59 year old Troy Slagle, of Indiana. Slagle was eastbound on I-70 around milepost 86, near Altamont, and for unknown reasons left the roadway and overturned in the median. The driver, one adult passenger, 62 year old Mary Lou Simmons, of Texas, and a 10 year old female, were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. Another juvenile, a 12 year old girl from Texas, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Traffic on I-70 was stalled for several hours and reopened just after 1:40 PM.