Effingham Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of Child

Dylan C. Lawhead, age 23 of Effingham, appeared in Bond County Circuit Court last week and entered a negotiated plea of guilty to an amended charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Lawhead was sentenced to a 24-month term of probation and must pay fines and fees of $2,634.

The original charge against Lawhead was indecent solicitation of a child. He entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a trial by jury on October 19 of 2022.

The crime occurred on July 16, 2021 and the charge was filed on May 24 of last year.