Effingham Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of Child

By
WGEL
-

Dylan C. Lawhead, age 23 of Effingham, appeared in Bond County Circuit Court last week and entered a negotiated plea of guilty to an amended charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Lawhead was sentenced to a 24-month term of probation and must pay fines and fees of $2,634.

The original charge against Lawhead was indecent solicitation of a child. He entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a trial by jury on October 19 of 2022.

The crime occurred on July 16, 2021 and the charge was filed on May 24 of last year.

Previous articleHSHS Home Care IL Collects Donations For Weekend Backpack Program
Next articlePermanent Vote By Mail Ballots Sent

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR