Factory Theatre Announces Cast For “James & The Giant Peach”

The Factory Theatre in Greenville, Illinois, is pleased to announce the cast of its spring 2023 production of James and the Giant Peach.
Based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, James and the Giant Peach is a whimsical, magical, and slightly offbeat account of a journey made by one boy and his seven insect friends.
Factory Theatre performances of James and the Giant Peach will take place on April 21, 22, and 23, and on April 28, 29, and 30.
For anyone who still wants to be a part of the spring production, The Factory Theatre is in need of more ensemble members. If interested, please email: factorytheatre@greenville.edu.
Congratulations to the cast:
Gabby Kunz – Ladahlord
Moriah Marquis- Sponge
Camila Aristy – Centipede
Katie Peppler – Spiker
Friedrich Peters – Grasshopper
Carrie Smolen – Spider
Erin Elliott – James
Aidan Humason – Earthworm
Ellie Schaufelberger – Ladybug
Abby Borwick – Ensemble
Emma VanBrunt – Ensemble
Meghan Garmon – Ensemble