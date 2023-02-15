Factory Theatre Announces Cast For “James & The Giant Peach”

The Factory Theatre in Greenville, Illinois, is pleased to announce the cast of its spring 2023 production of James and the Giant Peach.

Based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, James and the Giant Peach is a whimsical, magical, and slightly offbeat account of a journey made by one boy and his seven insect friends.

Factory Theatre performances of James and the Giant Peach will take place on April 21, 22, and 23, and on April 28, 29, and 30.

For anyone who still wants to be a part of the spring production, The Factory Theatre is in need of more ensemble members. If interested, please email: factorytheatre@greenville.edu.

Congratulations to the cast:

Gabby Kunz – Ladahlord

Moriah Marquis- Sponge

Camila Aristy – Centipede

Katie Peppler – Spiker

Friedrich Peters – Grasshopper

Carrie Smolen – Spider

Erin Elliott – James

Aidan Humason – Earthworm

Ellie Schaufelberger – Ladybug

Abby Borwick – Ensemble

Emma VanBrunt – Ensemble

Meghan Garmon – Ensemble