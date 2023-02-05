Factory Theatre Auditions Open To The Public Monday

Anyone in the Greenville area with a love of acting and community theatre is invited to audition for the Factory Theatre’s spring production of James and the Giant Peach. Auditions will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, February 6, at GU’s Factory Theatre/Kelsey Building (401 E. Harris Ave, Greenville, IL).

Auditions are open to community members in Greenville and the surrounding area and Greenville University students. Must be 16 or older. Community members must provide their own transportation to the theatre.

Audition Components:

The song of the auditionee’s choice must be no longer than 3 minutes. The song should showcase the singer’s voice and style.

1-minute monologue

Cold reading—various parts from the show

Simple dance combination that will be taught at the rehearsal

Production: James and the Giant Peach

Based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, James and the Giant Peach is a whimsical, magical, and slightly offbeat account of a journey made by one boy and his seven insect friends. What do they want (?): acceptance and a second chance at life. Where will they find it (?): New York City. What is their mode of transportation (?): A giant, London-grown peach.

Performances will take place on April 21, 22, and 23, and on April 28, 29, and 30. Visit www.stageagent.com/shows for more information about the plot and characters of James and the Giant Peach.

Anyone interested in auditioning can fill out an online audition form and sign up for an appointment or email factorytheatre@greenville.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.