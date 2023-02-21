February is Heart Month, the perfect time to listen to your body and find out if your heart is telling you it needs some attention. Heart experts at Prairie Heart Institute share five reasons you may want to see a cardiologist.

Your primary care physician or provider recommends it. Knowing your health history, lifestyle and current health concerns, your primary care physician may recommend you see a cardiologist. If so, it’s a good idea to schedule an appointment.

You have symptoms of heart disease. Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heart disease and listen to your body. The CDC shares the following symptoms as signs of heart disease that should not be ignored.

Chest pain or discomfort

Upper back or neck pain

Indigestion or heartburn

Nausea or vomiting

Extreme fatigue

Upper body discomfort

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Fluttering feeling in the chest

Swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins

You have a family history of heart disease. Be especially aware of the symptoms of heart disease if it runs in your family. Heart disease can affect men and women. It is not a disease that only impacts the elderly – even young adults can experience heart issues.

You have high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Both issues are often treated by cardiologists and put you at risk for heart disease. Your primary care provider may choose to work with you for these concerns, or you can see a cardiologist.

You have risk factors for heart disease. Aside from family history, type one and type two diabetes, obesity, smoking or a history of smoking, or having congenital heart disease as a child can put you at higher risk for heart disease. If you have these risk factors, consider a check up with a cardiologist or a primary care provider.

To learn more about the doctors of Prairie, call 888-4PRAIRIE or visit www.Prairieheart.org.