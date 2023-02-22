Fox 2’s Amelia Mugavero Speaks At DeMoulin Museum

With her bubbly personality, Fox 2 St. Louis TV morning traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero made a presentation at the DeMoulin Museum Monday afternoon.

Mugavero was invited as she was the featured baton twirler for the University of Illinois Marching Illini. The connection is DeMoulin Brothers of Greenville has manufactured the Fightin’ Illini’s band uniforms for decades.

Approximately 45 area residents attended the presentation.

Mugavero was excited to have the chance to tell her story. She said she was glad to see how many people came out. She talked about how she came to the Midwest from Dallas, TX, and spoke about her career and her role as a featured baton twirler for the University of Illinois.

Amelia displayed some of her baton twirler outfits and then demonstrated her baton twirling skills.

It wasn’t until she arrived at the museum Monday and began talking to Curator John Goldsmith that she realized she had been in Greenville before, with the Marching Illini at the Greenville Bicentennial parade.

Amelia has confirmed she was with the University of Illinois band in 2015 at the Greenville Bicentennial Parade.

At that time, the museum was presented a Marching Illini band uniform, which is on display in the museum.

After her presentation Monday, the majority of those in attendance stayed afterwards to talk to Amelia and get an autographed picture.