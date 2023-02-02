Fox2 TV Morning Traffic Anchor To Speak At DeMoulin Museum

A special program at the DeMoulin Museum on Monday, February 20 will feature Fox2 TV morning traffic anchor Amalia Mugavero.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith tells us about the program. Goldsmith says Amalia Mugavero will be the featured speaker at the event. He then explains that the reasoning for the chosen date was that it is President’s Day, and kids will not be in school, so they’re able to come out and enjoy the event.

For more information, listen below:

Goldsmith said the connection between DeMoulin Brothers and Mugavero is her time spent as featured baton twirler for the University of Illinois marching band.

Goldsmith said that the DeMoulin factory has been making uniforms for the marching Illini since at least the 1920s, so the connection only seemed natural.

Click below to listen more:

Mugavero competed in the Miss Illinois Pageant and was first runner-up to Miss Illinois 2016.

She has been with Fox2 TV in St. Louis since November of 2021.

For more information on the February 20 program, call the DeMoulin Museum at 664-4115 or email goatmuseum@gmail.com.