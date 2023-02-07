Greenville Fire Dept. January Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District responded to 22 alarms in January of 2023.

Two calls were for structure fires, five for activated fire alarms , two to investigate carbon monoxide detector activations and one for a spill or leak.

Firefighters responded to four requests to assist EMS or help at helicopter landing zones. They went to one motor vehicle accident where an occupant was trapped.

Twice during January, Greenville firefighters provided mutual aid to other departments.

There were five good intent or other calls last month.