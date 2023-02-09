Greenville Man Faces Two Charges

Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court.

He now faces two new charges in Bond County.

It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.

In January, the Greenville man was given supervision on the first two charges and 28 days in jail.