Greenville Man Facing Felony Drug Charge

John F. Etcheson, age 55, of Greenville, faces a Class 3 felony drug charge in Bond County Circuit Court.

Etcheson is accused of allegedly possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine on January 27.

In court Wednesday, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A trial date has been set for March 27.

Judge Christopher Bauer order the defendant be evaluated to determine his need for inpatient substance abuse treatment, and if appropriate, to seek an inpatient placement for Etcheson.