Summer D. Cole, age 23 from Greenville, pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 21, to a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and after serving the term she will be on mandatory supervised release for one year.

The incident occurred July, 2, 2022 and the charge was filed December 9 of last year.

The case was prosecuted by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann.