Nathaniel Duff, age 44, of Greenville, pleaded guilty recently in Bond County Circuit Court to two felony offenses.

Duff entered the pleas to unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. Both crimes occurred on January 13.

Pursuant to plea negotiations with the state, Duff was placed on probation for 30 months and given 28 days in the county jail, with credit for time served. He must pay a fine of $1,000.