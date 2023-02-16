Greenville Men Facing Drug Charges

Marcus Walker, age 38, of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony,

Walker has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He is free on bond.

A jury trial has been demanded by the defendant, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Williard M. Fletcher, Jr., age 42, of Greenville, faces a felony drug charge in Bond County.

The state alleges Fletcher committed the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on June 26, 2022.