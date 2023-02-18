Greenville & Mulberry Grove FFA Chapters Celebrating FFA Week

This is National FFA Week and Chapters across the country are celebrating the impact the FFA program has on students.

WGEL hosted Maggie Goodson and Dieken Graber from the Greenville FFA Chapter on a recent Public Affairs program. They told us the students will be celebrate FFA Week with Official Dress Day, a Teacher Appreciation Lunch, and the annual FFA Work Auction Tuesday. Wednesday is Camo Day with donuts from the FNB Community Bank. Thursday is Farmer Dress Up Day and the group will host a petting zoo for the elementary school kids. Friday is Tractor Day. Students will be driving their tractors to school. The theme that day is Battle of the Brands, where students wear their green or red, or they can wear FFA gear. Ag Olympics will also be held Friday.

Dieken also told us more about their annual auction, coming up Tuesday night. He said it’s their biggest fundraiser as every student gets auctioned off for an eight-hour work day. A meal is served as well, which will be prepared by Wes Pourchot.

The Mulberry Grove Chapter is also celebrating National FFA Week. On this past Sunday’s Public Affairs, we spoke with chapter members Megan Schewe, Shawnee Tedrick, Addison Hebenstreit, and Diana Bone. They told us what’s in store for them this week: Tuesday is their Eighth Grade Recruitment Day. Ag Olympics will also be Tuesday with a special farewell for senior officers. Tuesday’s dress theme is Twin With FFA Advisor Matt Elam. Wednesday is Elementary Ag Olympics day with a visit from the Ag In the Classroom program. Wednesday is Patriotic dress day. A teacher appreciation meal will be served on Blue & Gold dress up day Thursday. Friday is Tractor Pride or Camo Day with a petting zoo for elementary students to visit.

The Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter’s annual Work Auction is set for Friday, March 17.