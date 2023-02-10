Historical Society Supper Program February 23

The Bond County Historical Society is holding a fundraising supper on Thursday, February 23 which will be followed by a special program.

The soup and chili supper is at 6 p.m. in the St. Lawrence Catholic Church hall in Greenville. It is open to all members of the community. The meal will cost $7 per person. A drink and dessert are included. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The program, at 7 pm. in the church hall, will feature local historian Cindy Reinhardt. Her topic will be the story of the Village of Leclaire, Illinois, which was founded in 1890 as an experiment in cooperative living, and was annexed by the City of Edwardsville in 1934.

The program is free and open to the public.

Reinhardt has been researching and writing about Madison County history for over 30 years. She has written a book on the Village of Leclaire.

For more information on the supper or program, contact Historical Society President Cary Holman at 267-5213.

The society’s Bond County Museum, at the corner of Winter Avenue and South Fourth Street in Greenville, is open year-round on Saturday mornings, and Sunday afternoons from June to August.